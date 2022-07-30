Wisconsin Linebacker Jordan Turner raising money to help local youth with school supplies

MADISON (WKOW)-- Wisconsin Sophomore Linebacker Jordan Turner is using his platform to give back.
Turner partnered with the Road Home Dane County to give up to 500 backpacks filled with school supplies to children who have moved from homelessness into housing.
Turner himself set a goal to raise $1,000 and already surpassed it. Giving back to the community is something Turner frequently saw his mom doing while he was growing up, and now he says it's his turn to follow her lead.
"She was a big community service person, so I would always help her with her stuff and everything," Turner said. "So, I just feel like I now have a position where I can start giving back just like how my mom was. It is way more than football, like of course, I love football and that's my main hobby, but like I also need to give back when I can because that defines a true person's character."
The backpacks will be distributed to the students at the “Families Moving Forward” school supply event on Saturday, August 13 from 12 to 2 p.m. at Brittingham Park on 829 W. Washington Ave, Madison, WI 53715.
There are two days left to donate.