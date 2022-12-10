 Skip to main content
Wisconsin makers showcase goods at Fitchburg Farms' Winter Maker's Market

  Updated
Flag woodwork

FITCHBURG (WKOW) -- Over 100 makers from across Wisconsin showcased goods of all kinds at Fitchburg Farms' Winter Maker's Market Saturday.

The unique holiday shopping experience provides a one stop shop for a variety of locally crafted goods from decorations to figurines to cookware.

Gordy Miller, owner of Gordon Miller Woodworks, said the market has brought him both smiles and business.

"It's a great opportunity for everybody here," Miller said. "And a lot of exposure. I'm full time, so this is a contact, as well as, a sales point for me."

This was Fitchburg Farms' third annual Winter Market.

