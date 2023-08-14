 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Wisconsin man charged with tax crimes for understating truck's sale price

  • Updated
  • 0
gavel

MADISON (WKOW) -- A Stoughton man accused of evading over $1,000 in Wisconsin sales/use tax has been charged.

According to the state Department of Revenue, David M. Gerber, 66, purchased a 1958 Chevrolet Apache 3100  pickup truck from a seller in California via an online auction website.

The Department of Revenue states Gerber reported the sale price of the truck as $3,800. The online auction records showed the sale price of the truck was $38,000.

By understating the sale price of the vehicle, Gerber evaded $1,710 in Wisconsin sales/use tax (5%). Additionally, Gerber did not report county sales/use tax, evading another $190 of tax due, according to the Department of Revenue.

Gerber is charged with a misdemeanor count of filing a false Wisconsin sales/use report or return. If convicted, Gerber faces a maximum penalty of not more than one year in jail and $1,000 in fines.

Send us breaking news tips to news@wkow.com.

Tags

Recommended for you