Wisconsin man charged with tax crimes for understating truck's sale price

MADISON (WKOW) -- A Stoughton man accused of evading over $1,000 in Wisconsin sales/use tax has been charged.
According to the state Department of Revenue, David M. Gerber, 66, purchased a 1958 Chevrolet Apache 3100 pickup truck from a seller in California via an online auction website.
The Department of Revenue states Gerber reported the sale price of the truck as $3,800. The online auction records showed the sale price of the truck was $38,000.
By understating the sale price of the vehicle, Gerber evaded $1,710 in Wisconsin sales/use tax (5%). Additionally, Gerber did not report county sales/use tax, evading another $190 of tax due, according to the Department of Revenue.
Gerber is charged with a misdemeanor count of filing a false Wisconsin sales/use report or return. If convicted, Gerber faces a maximum penalty of not more than one year in jail and $1,000 in fines.