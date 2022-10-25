Wisconsin man charged with voting twice in 2020 election

MADISON (WKOW) -- Fond du Lac County District Attorney Eric Toney, who is the Republican candidate for attorney general, announced charges Tuesday against a Fond du Lac man accused of double voting in the 2020 presidential election.
According to a criminal complaint filed Monday, election officials determined Edward Malnar, 74, cast absentee ballots in both Wisconsin and Michigan.
The complaint detailed how the Wisconsin Elections Commission (WEC) cross-checked state voter data against the multistate Election Registration Information Center (ERIC) registry.
The review indicated Malnar had voted in both Midwestern states. According to the complaint, Malnar admitted to a detective he'd voted in person in Wisconsin while Michigan election records showed he voted absentee there for the November 2020 election.
The complaint state police acted on the referral in April before sending their findings to the district attorney's office in August. Authorities said Malnar told investigators he lives in Wisconsin for six months out of the year, and in Michigan for the other six months.
All told, reviews of Fond du Lac County and Michigan records revealed Malnar had voted absentee in both states, in addition to voting in-person on election day in Fond du Lac.
Police said they interviewed Malnar over the phone in August. Malnar told a detective he was at his Michigan residence.
"Malnar acknowledged voting in person in Wisconsin in the November 2020 election," the complaint read. "But stated he didn’t recall if he voted in Michigan during that same election."
According to online court records, no attorney was yet listed for Malnar and an initial court date has yet to be set.
The charges come nearly two full years after the election, which President Joe Biden won Wisconsin by fewer than 21,000 votes. Former President Donald Trump has continued to make baseless accusations of widespread voter fraud, referring to a state supreme court ruling earlier this year declaring drop boxes away from a clerk's office are illegal.
An Associated Press review earlier this year found a total of 95 cases of potential voter fraud referred to prosecutors. As of March, district attorneys filed criminal charges in 16 cases.
“This case is not indicative of a 'stolen election,'" Toney said in a release. "But I will continue to defend our democracy and our election laws by ensuring the rule of law is upheld."
In convicted, Malnar faces a maximum sentence of 3.5 years in prison and a fine of as much as $10,000.