Wisconsin man creates 49ers cave in basement

AMERY (WKOW) -- Green Bay Packers fans are getting ready for tomorrow night's game by stocking up on their favorite snacks and their fridges with their favorite beverages.
There is at least one man in Wisconsin who will be cheering for the away team.
Darin Gilbertson has lived in Amery his entire life. Neighbors and friends know him as 'that 9ers guy'.
"I became a 49er fan in 1979. My sister lived in San Mateo, California. She flew me out there for my first 49ers game in Candlestick (Park.) It happened to be Joe Montana's rookie year," Gilbertson said in an interview with WISN-TV. "Ever since I walked into Candlestick, I was a 49er fan from then on."
Since the 1990s, he has built up his basement into a full-out dedication to the 49ers.
It's complete with 165 autographed jerseys, five full-size quarterback mannequins, a helmet chair, a bar and hundreds of other pieces of memorabilia. He even knocked down the wall of his son's bedroom when he moved out to make room for more.
The Packers play the 49ers on Saturday night at 7:15 p.m.