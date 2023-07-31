Wisconsin man dies after oxygen unit fails during power outage

MILWAUKEE (WKOW) -- A Milwaukee man died after the power went out in his apartment causing his electric home oxygen unit to fail, WISN reports.
Alton Smith, 84, was found at his home near Silver Spring and Lovers Lane Road shortly after 3 p.m. on Saturday.
According to an investigation report, Smith's niece initially found him on the living room floor.
Officials say they found Smith next to an oxygen tank, and no trauma or injuries were observed to his body, WISN reports.
Officials added that the apartment was fairly hot and had no power, possibly due to the severe storms. Several neighbors said the building's power went out Friday night, WISN reports.
An autopsy is scheduled for Monday, July 31.