Wisconsin man reunites with dog five years after she was stolen

JANESVILLE (WKOW) — Five years ago, Barney faced every dog owner's fear when his pup Ginger was stolen.
But, according to the Humane Society of Southern Wisconsin, Barney and his family never stopped searching for Ginger — even as they welcomed a child and new dogs into their home.
And, their efforts eventually paid off. Recently the Beloit Police Department took to Facebook to try and find the owners of a stray dog. The dog was transferred to the humane society, and when Barney came to see the dog, "there was no doubt" it was Ginger.
"The excitement on the family's faces, as well as Ginger's, when they were finally reunited was beyond memorable," a press release from the Humane Society of Southern Wisconsin reads.