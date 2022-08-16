Wisconsin mother whose child died from fentanyl gets billboard for awareness in Times Square

MADISON (WKOW) -- At a fundraiser at Madison's M3 Insurance, Wisconsin mothers Erin Rachwal and Dana Tanner gave one of their many presentations on fentanyl poisoning Tuesday. It's an issue they're passionate about because both of them lost sons to fentanyl poisoning — now the leading cause of death in those aged 18-45.
Rachwal still remembers the call from her son Logan's school that changed her life forever.
"We were told to go to UW-Milwaukee, and I didn't know at that point, you know, what had happened," Rachwal said. "But we got there, and we were told he had taken a pill, and it was laced with fentanyl."
Her son died on Valentine's Day in 2021. Tanner's son, Ryan, died less than a month later from fentanyl poisoning as well.
Since, they've teamed up along with several other families to raise awareness and educate others across the country on the dangers of taking non-prescribed medication.
They currently have a billboard in Waukesha, and more recently, one in New York City's Times Square.
"We have 17 faces on the Wisconsin billboard," Rachwal said. "Unfortunately, there could be many more."
Rachwal and Tanner hope that others take their message and realize that it could happen to anyone.
"They're not just numbers," Rachwal said. "They're boys, and we live every day missing them. And so, it means the world that other people will actually pay attention to the fact that we've lost children."