Wisconsin National Guard partners with Papua New Guinea military

Representatives from the Wisconsin National Guard traveled to Papua New Guinea to strengthen their partnership with the Papua New Guinea Defense Force in March under the National Guard’s State Partnership Program, sharing knowledge on topics such as medical services, women's health and COVID-19 measures.
Lt. Col. Derrek Schultheiss, director of the Wisconsin State Partnership Program, said that part of their mission is to look for areas where the two militaries can be mutually beneficial to each other.
He believes that medical services is an important area the two militaries can cooperate on. Medical service officers in the U.S. military fill focus on operation medicine and strengthening the military health system, acting in roles such administrative health services, medical allied sciences, preventive medicine sciences and pharmacy, among a variety of others.
“I think that we have a lot to learn from their team, especially when it comes to preventative messaging,” Maj. Betsy Arndt of the Wisconsin National Guard said after touring one of the PNGDF's medical facilities. “It is important we both identify the most effective ways we can be useful to one another.”
In April, members of the Wisconsin National Guard met virtually with partners in the PNGDF to discuss military pregnancy policies and other challenges unique to women in the military. Sgt. Saidi Dixie, a PNGDF medic, said there was a shared interest between the two militaries, stating that he would like to learn midwifery so he can better serve the needs of his military and community.
One way the Wisconsin National Guard is already doing this is with the Department of Defense's "Women, Peace and Security Strategic Framework and Implementation Plan," which ensures that women in partner-nations meaningfully serve at all positions in defense and security sectors. They say that they're already seeing the fruit of this plan.
For example, Spc. Samantha Struck, a combat medic with Racine, Wisconsin-based C Company, 132nd Brigade Support Battalion, stepped out of her regular role to help soldiers safely search female detainees.
“This kind of training is critical for women’s safety and ensuring trust between the military and surrounding communities,” Struck said.
In addition to women’s safety and wellness, the two militaries found that they shared similar public health missions throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, with Arndt saying the two militaries share a lot of the same struggles.
“We often find that we are not integrated into planning early enough,” stated Arndt.
Maj. Roselyn Wia, staff officer two to the director of health services for the Papua New Guinea Defense Force and Arndt's tour guide laughed, commiserating with this statement.
“COVID-19 has been a blessing in disguise because it drew attention to the importance of medical services,” Wia said. “You could say it was our time to shine.” She also said that she's looking forward to the impact the partnership will have.
Arndt said that she has already seen the effect of a similar partnership with Nicaragua, and is excited that the partnership with Papua New Guinea is off to "an amazing start."
The Wisconsin National Guard’s partnership with Papua New Guinea began in 2020. Since then, they've conducted multiple in-person exchanges and several virtual exchanges.
