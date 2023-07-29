 Skip to main content
Wisconsin National Guard soldiers welcomed home at Dane County Regional Airport

National guard welcomed home

Photo courtesy of Wisconsin National Guard

MADISON (WKOW) -- Wisconsin's National Guard welcomed home hundreds of soldiers at the Dane County Regional Airport Saturday.

The 157th Maneuver Enhancement Brigade returned from a nine-month deployment to Djibouti, Africa. About 260 soldiers returned to Madison.

They were supporting the Combined Joint Task Force-Horn of Africa, which conducts operations to enhance partner nation capacity, promote regional stability, and protect the country.

The Wisconsin National Guard says 157th Maneuver Enhancement Brigade is a flexible combat unit tailored to a wide range of military operations.

