Wisconsin native wins Golden Globe, praises Nicolet High School

MILWAUKEE (WKOW/WISN) — A Nicolet High School alum took home a Golden Globe Tuesday night for Best Score in the movie "Babylon."
This marks Justin Hurwitz's fourth Golden Globe award. He also has two Grammys and two Oscars for his work in the film "La La Land."
"It's been a pretty special few years," he told 27 News' Milwaukee affiliate, WISN.
Hurwitz graduated from Nicolet High School in 2003. And he still makes time to visit Wisconsin.
"I take red eyes through Chicago into Appleton. I squeeze out two days. I do it a few times a summer. That's how much I love going there."
During his Globes acceptance speech, he talked about the need for music and arts in public schools.
"Mr. Fassion was a teacher, Mr. Hoffman was a teacher there was a symphonic band... all of these experiences helped shaped me at a very important age."
Hurwitz said all kids should have access to these opportunities.
"So, I'd say to kids and parents who are raising kids try everything and just see what feels right and what you love doing," he said.