Wisconsin news anchor passes away suddenly

Neena Pacholke
WAOW

WAUSAU (WKOW) -- Wisconsin news anchor Neena Pacholke passed away suddenly Saturday.

Neena was the morning anchor at our sister station, WAOW.

News 9 wrote of her, "The entire team here at News 9 are absolutely devastated by the loss as we know so many others are as well. Neena loved this community and the people who lived here. She was a kind person with a big heart and a contagious smile and we will miss her greatly."

Our team at WKOW offers our condolences to our news partners and Neena's family.

