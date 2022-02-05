Wisconsin Nordic Ski League Hosts State Sprints

MIDDLETON (WKOW) -- Skiers from across Wisconsin showed off their skills on the new CXC trails in Middleton Saturday.
This was in honor of the Wisconsin Nordic Ski League's state sprints.
"This is an exciting day," Tamara Bryant, Executive Director of the Madison Nordic Ski Club, said.
According to Bryant, the trails opened back up in December. So far, she said they have gotten good use, but nothing quite like the state sprints yet.
"We now have a snow loop here and so we are testing it out for the state sprints," Bryant said.
Bryant said the course spanned just under a kilometer.
Spectators along the course cheered on skiers on as they raced for the finish line.
"Its pretty exciting," Bryant said. "You'll have the skier come in, they'll tag, then the second skier goes out, then they tag the first skier again, they go out, and then they tag the second skier again so they both get to go twice."
Saturday was dedicated to the Freestyle Team Relay Sprints. Byant said the fun will continue Sunday with the Classic Individual Sprints.