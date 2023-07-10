Wisconsin one of 17 U.S. states expected to see the northern lights Thursday night

MADISON, Wis. (WKOW) -- Keep your eyes on the sky Thursday night because the northern lights will be visible in southern Wisconsin.
16 of the lower 48 U.S. states are forecast to see auroral activity on Thursday night, according to the Geophysical Institute at the University of Alaska Fairbanks. The last time we had this opportunity was in April.
Areas in central and northern Wisconsin are expected to see the northern lights overhead. The rest of the impacted area is still forecast to be able to see the aurora borealis near the horizon -- and this will possibly be visible as far south as cities like St. Louis and Indianapolis.
The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration's Space Weather Prediction Center says the best time and place to view this phenomenon is between 10 p.m. and 2 a.m. Thursday night away from populated areas with light pollution.
The Northern Lights are caused by electrically charged particles entering the Earth's upper atmosphere at a very high speed. To forecast the northern lights display, scientists must look at the expected movement of solar flares from the Sun. If a solar storm is forecast, winds will blow particles into Earth's magnetic field and generate currents of charged particles which react with oxygen and nitrogen in our atmosphere. This produces the blue-green light we see overhead.
A geomagnetic index known as Kp categorizes auroral activity on a scale from zero to nine, with nine being the most bright and active. Thursday's forecast from the Geophysical Institute is Kp 6 on Thursday.
If you are able to catch a photo or video of the northern lights, share it with WKOW.