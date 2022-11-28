Wisconsin organizations work to reduce risk of Alzheimer's, offer access to effective care

MADISON (WKOW) -- Right now, more than 100,000 people are living with Alzheimer's in Wisconsin, and that number is going up every year.
Before Alzheimer's Awareness Month wraps up, 27 News spoke with a doctor at UW-Madison's Alzheimer's Disease Research Center to find out more about the efforts to support those living with the disease every day.
Dr. Nate Chin is one of the people working to find ways to reduce the risk of Alzheimer's and Dementia and offer access to effective care.
Right now, Dr. Chin said they are focused on identifying the changes that happen within the brain as a part of the disease. Before, doctors and scientists could only rely on people who donated their brains for scientific research into those changes. Now, new technology allows them to do that in the brains of healthy people before they develop symptoms.
"Really, what we're working on now is being able to do that not only through fancy scans called PET scans or lumbar punctures, but now in the blood," he said. "We're currently at the point where we are testing this and seeing how valid these are so that we can use those in more clinical trials."
The research center works in tandem with several other organizations and programs within UW Health and the UW System to improve the quality of life for people living with Alzheimer's or Dementia.
Dr. Chin explained that it takes a community to help people living with any sort of thinking change.
"At the clinical level, you have organizations like UW Health that have great resources and care options," he said. "We have the Wisconsin Alzheimer's Institute, which has a clinic network, and those are other memory care providers throughout the great state of Wisconsin that people can see when they have memory concerns and get a real thorough evaluation to understand what's happening."
Community organizations like the Alzheimer's Association and the Alzheimer's and Dementia Alliance of Wisconsin are also key, as are state organizations like the Aging and Disability Resource Center of Dane County.
"There are people there with great knowledge, great experience, and great compassion that can help not only the person living with the changes, but then the families and the people caring for that person," said Dr. Chin.
For those who are not personally touched or affected by the disease, Dr. Chin said they can also help fight Alzheimer's and Dementia by helping to fight the stigma.
"People are so fearful of talking about thinking changes," he said. "Creating an environment where we talk about when we notice a lapse in our memory or thinking, or when someone mentions that, being open and compassionate and allowing them to express that."
He also hopes people will encourage family and friends to visit a clinic or community organization to be evaluated.
"That's the public health effort of being able to bring people out from the shame and shadows that they used to be in and letting people know you're not alone and there are things that we can do," he said.