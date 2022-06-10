Wisconsin Parole Commission chairman resigns from role

MADISON (WKOW) — Wisconsin's state parole commission chair-designee has resigned.
An official with Governor Tony Evers' office confirmed to 27 News that John Tate's resignation is effective at the end-of-business on Friday.
In his resignation letter, Tate calls it "the honor of a lifetime" serving on the parole commission.
"When I was first appointed to this position, I was told by many this was the most difficult job in the State," Tate's letter reads. "The difficulty could not be understated, as no parole decision is easy and no decision can ever truly satisfy all interested parties. Nevertheless, in my time as Chair-designee, I have given my best effort to be fair, just, and understanding."
Tate recently came under fire for deciding to parole a convicted murderer who served less than 25 years of his 80-year sentence. That decision was revoked after public outcry and a push from Evers after he met with the victim's family.