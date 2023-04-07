Wisconsin part of historic March tornado outbreak

Download the 27 StormTrack app to receive mobile weather alerts
Since the start of the 2000s, there have been 23 tornado outbreaks that have occurred during the month of March. Just in 2023, there have been three national tornado outbreaks: March 1 - 3, March 24 - 27 and March 31 - April 1.
Wisconsin, despite rarely having tornados touch down in March, was a part of the most recent outbreak.
A rare moderate risk, and even rarer high risk, for severe weather was issued ahead of the weather event on March 31. Most of the 27 News coverage area was under either a slight or enhanced risk for severe weather. However, a small portion of Lafayette and Grant counties were under the moderate risk. The high risk area was further south.
An upper level low was moving through the Midwest and had strong winds both at 300mb and 500mb (mb = millibars). Respectively, strong winds in the upper and mid layers of the atmosphere. Negatively tilted as well, this low brought unstable, moist air from the South which was then met with cooler and drier air from the Northern Plains.
There was still several inches of snow still on the ground in Minneapolis as well as across northern Minnesota. Folks on the northern side of this low would go on to pick up several additional inches of snow.
The first local tornado warning of the event happened at 7:08 p.m. March 31 and the last tornado warning was issued at 8:15 p.m. on March 31. In all, 12 tornadoes touched down that evening: five EF-1s and seven EF-0s. No one was hurt or killed.
However, these 12 tornadoes were part of a larger outbreak that would claim 27 lives and produce 126 tornadoes across several states. The strongest tornado formed would be an EF-4 in Iowa which produced 170 mile per hour winds.
The March 31 - April 1 tornado outbreak is one of the largest tornado outbreaks in the United States ever and the largest in March. 94 tornadoes touched down on March 31.
In terms of number of tornadoes to touch down within a 24-hour period, the March 31 outbreak had 113 tornadoes. That puts the March 31 outbreak as the sixth most tornadoes to touch down within a 24-hour period. The record was during the 2011 Super Outbreak with 219.
Typically, Wisconsin doesn't have any tornado touch downs during the month of March; since 1950 through 2022, there have only been 17 tornadoes to touch down across Wisconsin during the month of March.
The strongest rating a tornado has received during March has been an EF/F 2. The most tornadoes to touch down during a single March day was three on March 31, 1967.
But just because it's rare doesn't mean it can't happen. Remember to always have a safety plan in place incase a tornado warning is issued for where you live as well as have a way to receive weather alerts.