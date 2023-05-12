Wisconsin participates in Washington D.C. escorts during National Police Week

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WKOW) — It's National Police Week, a time to honor law enforcement officers for the sacrifices they make to keep the public safe.
The Badgers Motor Officer's Association is one of many organizations in Washington D.C. to escort family and friends from all over the country to ceremonies and events. These events are being held in honor of fallen officers.
"We've all promised to never forget those fallen officers, and their memories and, more importantly, the service that they provided our communities," said Deputy Sheriff Steven Mueller with the Dane County Sheriff's Office.
Mueller is the vice president of the Badger Motor Officers Association. He tells 27 News that there are 22 motor officers from Wisconsin in Washington for the weekend.
The organization is also keeping the four law enforcement officers who died in the line of duty so far this year in Wisconsin in their hearts, including one who's funeral took place Friday.
"We still come out here with a heavy heart knowing that it's been a rough year in Wisconsin, and we remember those officers, and we carry them and their families in our hearts," said Mueller.
Ceremonies continue after officers leave the nation's capital. On May 19, the Wisconsin Law Enforcement Memorial will be held in downtown Madison. The event is open to the public.