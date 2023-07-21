Wisconsin posts record jobs numbers, workers make wage gains

MADISON (WKOW) -- Wisconsin hit a record high for jobs numbers in June, according to new data released Thursday by the Department of Workforce Development (DWD).
Wisconsin's total number of jobs climbed to 3,006,900, an increase of 6,900 from the month prior.
The unemployment rate rose slightly to 2.5% in June, an increase from the record low 2.% of April and May.
DWD Chief Economist Dennis Winter saw the latest jobs numbers as good news for workers.
"[Employers] have to compete for workers, basically on wages," he said. "And we've seen wages increase dramatically since COVID."
The Federal Reserve Office of Atlanta tracks wage growth. Its three month rolling average of median hourly pay rates shows increases of at least 5 percent since January 2022. Wage increases remain well above increases in any month prior to the pandemic.
"Some of the least skilled jobs we have are making $15, $16, $18 an hour," Winter said. "So that gives workers a lot more opportunities."
However, in that same period, inflation rose faster than wages. Even if workers got pay bumps in that time, they likely spent a greater share of their pay check on expenses.
Inflation has come down drastically in recent months, and wage gains are now outstripping inflation.
Businesses have had to compete for shrinking labor pool.
Survey of employers by Wisconsin Manufacturers and Commerce, a state business lobby, found that 75% have struggled to fill jobs. That is down ten points from six months ago. The numbers indicate companies may be scaling back hiring, a potential harbinger of an economic slow down.
"We hadn't been in his territory before," Winters said. "The late 90s a little bit, but we had a lot of baby boomers in the market still. This time they're moving out. So the labor force is going to get tighter and tighter."