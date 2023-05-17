Wisconsin ranks first nationally for spring Drug Take Back Day

MADISON (WKOW) — Wisconsin took in the most unwanted medication across the nation during the 2023 spring Drug Take Back Day, according to the Wisconsin Department of Justice.

Wisconsin collected 55,472 lbs. of unwanted medications this spring, beating the fall 2022 collection of 54,040 lbs.

Attorney General Josh Kaul thanked everyone who made the day a success.

“Wisconsin’s Drug Take Back once again led the nation thanks to the hard work and collaboration of many partners and, of course, the many Wisconsinites who participated by safely disposing of their unused and unneeded medications,” Kaul said.

Since Drug Take Back began in 2010, Wisconsin has collected over a million lbs. of unwanted medications. Wisconsin comes in third for most medications collected since the program's inception, falling behind California and Texas by around 200,000 lbs.

Drug Take Back Day only happens twice a year, but unneeded drugs can be dropped off at one of Wisconsin's many drug disposal boxes. The boxes are accessible year-round at law enforcement agencies, hospitals, pharmacies and health clinics.

You can find a permanent drug disposal box online.