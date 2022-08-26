Wisconsin Rapids woman arrested after traffic stop, smuggles drugs into jail

WISCONSIN DELLS (WKOW) -- A Wisconsin Rapids woman was arrested last Tuesday for drug charges after a traffic stop, according to the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office.
In a Facebook post, the Columbia County Sheriff's Office says a deputy conducted a traffic stop in Wisconsin Dells at 2 a.m. on August 16 for an equipment violation.
The driver -- Skye Fox, 24, of Wisconsin Rapids -- was later arrested for drug charges, OWI and a probation hold.
During the stop, the vehicle was searched, and marijuana and drug paraphernalia related to methamphetamine usage were found.
Fox was taken to Columbia County Jail, and jail staff later became aware that Fox was concealing a controlled substance inside the jail.
Staff believed Fox had ingested some of the substance because she was vomiting, and they moved her to a single cell before transport to a nearby hospital. She also stated she was pregnant.
Detectives searched her cell and found a piece of a bag and 9.6 grams of what was believed to be methamphetamine. The post states that Fox had smuggled it into the jail inside her body cavity.
Skye Fox was charged in Columbia County Circuit Court with possession of THC (felony), resisting/obstructing an officer and OWI. Fox was also issued a felony summons for felony possession of methamphetamine and remains in custody on a probation hold.