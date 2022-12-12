Wisconsin receives nearly $6 Million for federal internet

MADISON (WKOW) -- Gov. Tony Evers and the Public Service Commission of Wisconsin (PSC) announced Monday the state will receive $5,952,197 to go toward high-speed internet throughout the state.
In a release from the Governor's Office, the funds came from the National Telecommunications and Information Administration (NTIA) and will go toward the deployment and adoption of "affordable, equitable, and reliable" high-speed internet across Wisconsin.
“The investments I’m proud to announce today represent the start of a once-in-a-generation opportunity for Wisconsin and will help us achieve our mission to expand broadband statewide,” said Gov. Evers.
Previously, the NTIA awarded $5 million to the PSC’s Wisconsin Broadband Office to support the Broadband Equity, Access, and Deployment (BEAD) Program planning process and $952,197 in Digital Equity Act funding.
“Digital equity is crucial to ensure that everyone in Wisconsin has access to healthcare, education, and remote work opportunities,” said Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo.