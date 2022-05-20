Wisconsin Republicans convene in Middleton for state convention

MIDDLETON (WKOW/WBAY) -- The state convention for the Republican Party of Wisconsin is underway in Middleton.
It's being held at the Madison Marriott West.
At the convention, the GOP will endorse candidates, which could open the door to additional backing, more donors and more advertising on their behalf.
"If we see an endorsement in the positions, in the five constitutional positions, I think what you're seeing there is the people are supporting that individual as our next leader in whatever office it might be," state GOP chairman Paul Farrow told WBAY-TV.
Statewide candidates who will speak at the convention include:
Candidates for Governor:
- Rebecca Kleefisch
- Tim Michels
- Kevin Nicholson
- Tim Ramthun
Candidates for Lieutenant Governor:
- Will Martin
- Roger Roth
- Patrick Testin
- Ben Voelkel
- Jonathan Wichmann
Candidates for Attorney General:
- Adam Jarchow
- Eric Toney
Candidate for State Treasurer:
- Orlando Owens
Candidate for Secretary of State:
- Amy Loudenbeck
According to state party officials, some candidates are also expected to seek floor nominations so they can be considered for the state party endorsement. Those include candidate for governor Adam Fischer, candidates for lieutenant governor David Varnam and Cindy Werner, and candidate for Secretary of State Jay Schroeder.