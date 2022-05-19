Wisconsin Republicans explain 'no' vote on baby formula bill

MADISON (WKOW) — Four of Wisconsin's five Republican representatives in the U.S. House shared their reasoning Thursday for voting against a $28 million baby formula bill one day earlier.
The House voted on two baby formula bills Wednesday night. The first passed with near unanimous support as only nine members, all Republicans, voted in favor of a bill expanding the types of formulas eligible for families in the Special Supplemental Nutrition Program for Women, Infants, and Children -- known to most as WIC benefits.
That bill, which the U.S. Senate passed Thursday on a unanimous voice vote, will allow WIC families to buy formula from more than one type of supplier.
While each of Wisconsin's House Republicans voted for the WIC expansion bill, they all voted against the second bill. That legislation gives an additional $28 million to the Food and Drug Administration.
The bill would allow the FDA to hire more people, specifically inspectors, as the U.S. imports more formula from foreign countries to make up for supply shortages tied to a recall at an Abbott plant in Michigan and ongoing supply chain issues.
12 Republicans joined House Democrats in passing the bill 231-192. Wisconsin's GOP delegation all voted against the bill. A common theme among the four Republican congressmen who responded to questions from 27 News Thursday was a belief the FDA did not need any additional funding.
"Blank checks for bureaucrats is not the formula needed to fix this crisis," Rep. Tom Tiffany (R-Hazelhurst) wrote in a tweet.
Rep. Mike Gallagher (R-Green Bay) contended the White House should have addressed any shortcomings at the FDA months earlier.
“This crisis didn’t occur because the FDA lacked money to spend on staff," Gallagher said in a statement. "This crisis boiled over due to significant supply chain issues and structural deficiencies at the FDA that the Biden administration waited months to address.
Rep. Scott Fitzgerald (R-Clyman) was the only Wisconsin representative who did not respond to questions about his vote Thursday.
Democrats have countered the additional inspectors are necessary. The White House in a press call earlier this week mentioned Chile, Ireland, and the Netherlands as countries from which the U.S. is seeking to import more formula.
While officials said those countries have safety standards comparable to the U.S., the inspectors were still necessary.
We need all hands on deck to get this product back on shelves," Rep. Ron Kind (D-La Crosse) wrote on Twitter. "Last night, I voted for critical legislation to address this crisis and help make sure it never happens again."
Rep. Bryan Steil (R-Janesville) echoed Gallagher's criticism they FDA should have sprung into action sooner after problems at the Abbott plant came to light.
“The problem here is not the FDA being short $28 million dollars, or needing to build up bureaucracy for a job the FDA already has the capability of doing," Steil said in a statement.
A spokesperson for Rep. Glenn Grothman (R-Fond du Lac) said the FDA funding bill failed to give the agency direct instruction "or help to develop a concrete plan" to address the shortage. Grothman's office said the believe U.S. Secretary of Agriculture Tom Vilsack already has enough funding at his disposal to address supply chain problems.
While the Senate passed the bill expanding WIC eligibility Thursday, it's unclear whether there are enough votes there to pass the FDA funding measure.