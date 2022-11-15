Wisconsin Republicans hesitate to embrace Trump ahead of 'special announcement'

MADISON (WKOW) -- Ahead of former President Donald Trump's 'special announcement' Tuesday night, a number of prominent Wisconsin Republicans have shared concerns about whether Trump still boosts the conservative cause in this battleground state.
Mr. Trump is widely expected to announce he's running for president in 2024. In recent days, he's targeted the other Republican considered an early frontrunner in the GOP primary field, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis.
Republican strategist Bill McCoshen said in an interview Trump's style of attacking primary opponents, which included former Wisconsin Gov. Scott Walker, would not play as well as it did six years ago.
"I think it'll have the opposite effect of what it did in 2016," McCoshen said. "In 2016, Donald Trump was the outsider, he'd never been elected to anything. He was literally shaking up the system. Now, he is a former president. He's been on the inside, and I don't think Republicans will respond well to personal attacks this time around."
While Trump became the first Republican since Ronald Reagan to carry the state, even in 2016, his performance in the key suburban counties of Waukesha and Ozaukee failed to match Walker's margins of victory in the 2014 and 2018 midterm elections.
Senate Majority Leader Devin LeMahieu said on Capital City Sunday Trump's influence continued to hurt Republicans in 2022, when GOP candidate for governor Tim Michels also failed to match Walker's dominance in suburban Republican strongholds.
"For all the advantage Trump has been in outstate Wisconsin, I think he's been helping to see our rural areas trend more Republican, which is why we pick up a seat like the 25th [Senate district] in northern Wisconsin," LeMahieu said. "We see the WOW counties, suburban Milwaukee, falling away from the Republican Party, and I think some of that obviously has to do with Trump."
Former House Speaker Paul Ryan also blasted Trump following the election, telling WISN-TV in Milwaukee Trump was "a drag" on the GOP ticket.
Across the country, from Arizona to Michigan, candidates who followed Trump's path of falsely claiming the 2020 election was stolen were defeated in the November election.
Democratic State Rep. Evan Goyke (D-Milwaukee) said he'd rather focus on state issues than get into presidential politics.
"I don't wanna talk about Donald Trump. We've got an agenda to carry out," Goyke said, referring to the upcoming two-year budget cycle. "You just asked two really important questions about public schools and local units of government. Let's just focus on the task at hand, and solve those big problems."
McCoshen said he expected to eventually see a crowded GOP presidential primary in 2024. He named former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley and former Vice President Mike Pence as other possible candidates.
"His brand isn't as strong after last Tuesday as it was, maybe a year ago," McCoshen said of Trump. "So, I think he's gonna find that early polls that have come out in the last few days suggest that DeSantis is already winning in key states like New Hampshire and Iowa."