Wisconsin Republicans introduce parental rights bill

MADISON (WKOW) — Republican members of the Wisconsin Assembly have introduced a bill that would establish a legal standard for the rights of parents and guardians.
The bill would allow parents to sue government bodies and officials over alleged violations of their rights.
The bill was introduced by 12 representatives and is co-sponsored by four state senators.
The bill would establish parental rights to a child's religion, medical care and records, and education. It would also create a cause of action for the violation of these rights.
Specifically, it would prohibit infringing "the fundamental right of parents to direct the upbringing, education, health care, and mental health of their children without demonstrating that the infringement is required..."
The bill establishes 15 rights that parents could sue a governmental unit or official if they are violated, including:
- Medical care a child receives
- Determining the pronouns used for their child at school
- Opting their children out of a class if they don't like the subject matter along with the right to request when certain subjects will be taught or discussed.