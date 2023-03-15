Wisconsin Republicans propose pharmacists should be able prescribe birth control

MADISON (WKOW) -- Wisconsin Republicans have proposed two new pieces of legislation regarding reproduction. One would make exceptions to Wisconsin's abortion ban. The other would allow pharmacists to prescribe birth control.
Representative Joel Kitchens is a co-sponsor of both proposed bills. Kitchens says regular access to a physician is a major roadblock for many women who want safe, effective birth control.
"This allows the pharmacists to prescribe birth control," Kitchens said. "We can't make it strictly over the counter, that has to be done by the FDA. But we can allow pharmacists to prescribe it."
Kitchens says he hopes greater access to contraceptives will help reduce unplanned pregnancies.
"We don't want women to be put in the position of having to decide to have an abortion. So, whatever we can do to prevent that is ideal," Kitchens said.
There are some health risks associated with birth control, like blood clots. So, Kitchens says women will fill out a questionnaire and get a blood pressure check before being prescribed anything.
"I should point out that we're still recommending that a woman see a doctor once a year," Kitchens said. "I mean, that's the ideal that everyone has a physical once a year, but we just know, in reality, that doesn't happen."
"This is an example of Republicans taking good ideas from Democrats and rebranding it as theirs," Senator Melissa Agard said.
Agard says she has been the lead sponsor on multiple similar bills in the past.
"It's interesting that they put it out today, on a day where they are also introducing this sham bill in regard to abortion access in the state of Wisconsin," Agard said.
Agard says she has consistently been on the record as supporting increased access to birth control for Wisconsinites, but she sees these two pieces of legislation as separate conversations.