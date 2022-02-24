 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST
FRIDAY...

* WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations for the
lakeshore counties of 3 to 5 inches with locally higher
amounts possible. For counties further inland, total snow
accumulations of 2 to 4 inches.

* WHERE...Portions of east central, south central and southeast
Wisconsin.

* WHEN...Until 6 AM CST Friday.

* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

&&

Wisconsin Republicans send election bills to governor

  • Updated
MGN_1280x720_81015P00-WEGNU

Election ballots for voting

 MGN

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — The Republican-controlled Wisconsin Legislature has sent a package of election and voting bills to Gov. Tony Evers in an attempt to mollify backers of former President Donald Trump who falsely believe the 2020 election was stolen from him.

Republicans argue the fast-tracked bills are in response to deficiencies identified by a nonpartisan audit and a review by a conservative group.

But the proposals passed Thursday go far beyond those recommendations and would fundamentally change how votes are cast and elections are run in the battleground state. That’s why Evers, a Democrat facing reelection in November, has all-but promised to veto them.

Tags

Recommended for you