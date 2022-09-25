Wisconsin residents stand up against brutality in Iran

MADISON (WKOW) -- Across the world and here in Wisconsin, people are calling for answers and justice after a 22-year old woman died under suspicious circumstances after being arrested by the Iranian morality police last week.
Community members gathered on Capitol Square Sunday, chanting "say her name" to honor the life of Mahsa Amini and stand in solidarity of women in Iran.
"What happened was the killing of a young woman who was 22-years old, who was arrested by the morality police," Shiva Bidar, a Madison resident, said. "That's actually a term for a group of law enforcement in Iran that goes around and imposes some rules on women and what they're wearing and whether they're wearing their hijab or not."
On September 13, Mahsa Amini died after being arrested for "allegedly wearing her Islamic headscarf too loosely." According to CNN, police said she died of a heart attack, "but her family has cast doubt on that account."
Soroush Aslani was the organizer of Sunday's gathering in Madison, and said those in Iran are responding to Mahsa Amini's death through protest. However, he said the government is "cracking down."
"At least 55 people or probably more than that were killed in the protests," Aslani added.
As those in Iran risk their lives protesting for women, life and freedom, those in Madison hope to use their voices for those who cannot.
"We are gathering here to show support, and we would like to always kind of be the voice of Iranian people because the government is also regularly disconnecting internet access, so they cannot share the news of this incident to the world," Aslani said.
Aslani added it means a lot to him to see people from the community who are not Iranian or Muslim stand up against acts of brutality. He said this is not just a protest for women rights but for human rights.
Shiva Bidar also said it's meaningful to have support from the people around her.
"It means a lot to me, but it really means a lot for the people of Iran who are there fighting and really putting their lives at risk every every day," she said. "We've had many more killings since their protest started. I was talking to my family in Iran, and they said every symbol of support from outside the country gives them hope and gives them strength. I hope that we did that today with our gathering here in Madison."
Organizers said it is not a protest against Iran as a country but a protest against oppression.
"The right way to support Iranian people is not to say that, 'this is an anti-human country,'" Aslani said. "Our government is cracking down on legitimate rights of people, including women, but people are very much active on this, and we want to get solidarity from you in this situation."