Wisconsin restaurant fails to pay workers, violates child labor laws

MILWAUKEE (WKOW) -- Federal officials say the owner of four restaurants in southern Wisconsin shortchanged more than 100 employees more than $270,000 in wages.
The restaurant is Casa Tequila. It has four locations in the Milwaukee area: Hartford, Pewaukee, Waukesha and West Bend.
The U.S. Department of Labor reviewed the restaurant's operations. The agency says the restaurant didn't pay overtime rates and operated an invalid tip pool.
"We strive for agreed compliance with the employers, which is what has happened in this case," Dan Baker, the Dept. of Labor's assistant district director, told WISN 12 News. "The owner of Casa Tequila has agreed to pay the back wages, $272,000. That money goes directly to the workers who should have received those wages in the first place."
The restaurant was also fined more than $2,300 for violating child labor laws.
The Department of Labor says Casa Tequila kept 14- and 15-year-old workers past 9 p.m., and for more than eight hours.
The labor department did not disclose what prompted the investigation.