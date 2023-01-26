 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Wisconsin restaurants, chefs named semi-finalists in James Beard awards

  • Updated
  • 0
Madison Sourdough

File footage of Madison Sourdough. The co-owner of the business is a semifinalist for Outstanding Pastry Chef or Baker.  

MADISON (WKOW) — Wisconsin restaurants and chefs are well represented in the 2023 James Beard Restaurant and Chef Awards semifinalists. 

Wisconsin is represented in several categories, including four semi-finalists out of 20 in Best Chef: Midwest. 

Several Madison chefs, like Andrew Hutchison of Madison Sourdough, made the cut as well. 

You can see who a semifinalist and in what category below. 

Outstanding Restaurateur

Amy and Jason Kerstein, Joe Muench, and Dan Snider, Black Shoe Hospitality (Story Hill BKC and Buttermint Finer Dining & Cocktails), Milwaukee, WI

Outstanding Restaurant Presented by Acqua Panna® Natural Spring Water

Wickman House, Ellison Bay, WI

Emerging Chef Presented by S.Pellegrino® Sparkling Natural Mineral Water

Jamie Hoang, Ahan, Madison, WI

Best New Restaurant

Lupi & Iris, Milwaukee, WI

Outstanding Pastry Chef or Baker

Andrew Hutchison, Madison Sourdough, Madison, WI

Best Chef: Midwest (IA, KS, MN, MO, NE, ND, SD, WI)

  • Dan Jacobs and Dan Van Rite, EsterEv, Milwaukee, WI
  • Gregory León, Amilinda, Milwaukee, WI
  • Francesco Mangano, Osteria Papavero, Madison, WI
  • Itaru Nagano and Andrew Kroeger, Fairchild, Madison, WI

The nominees for the awards will be announced at the end of March and winners announced in June at a ceremony in Chicago. 

Have a news tip or story idea? Email us at news@wkow.com

Tags

Recommended for you