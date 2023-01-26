Wisconsin restaurants, chefs named semi-finalists in James Beard awards

MADISON (WKOW) — Wisconsin restaurants and chefs are well represented in the 2023 James Beard Restaurant and Chef Awards semifinalists.
Wisconsin is represented in several categories, including four semi-finalists out of 20 in Best Chef: Midwest.
Several Madison chefs, like Andrew Hutchison of Madison Sourdough, made the cut as well.
You can see who a semifinalist and in what category below.
Outstanding Restaurateur
Amy and Jason Kerstein, Joe Muench, and Dan Snider, Black Shoe Hospitality (Story Hill BKC and Buttermint Finer Dining & Cocktails), Milwaukee, WI
Outstanding Restaurant Presented by Acqua Panna® Natural Spring Water
Wickman House, Ellison Bay, WI
Emerging Chef Presented by S.Pellegrino® Sparkling Natural Mineral Water
Jamie Hoang, Ahan, Madison, WI
Best New Restaurant
Lupi & Iris, Milwaukee, WI
Outstanding Pastry Chef or Baker
Andrew Hutchison, Madison Sourdough, Madison, WI
Best Chef: Midwest (IA, KS, MN, MO, NE, ND, SD, WI)
- Dan Jacobs and Dan Van Rite, EsterEv, Milwaukee, WI
- Gregory León, Amilinda, Milwaukee, WI
- Francesco Mangano, Osteria Papavero, Madison, WI
- Itaru Nagano and Andrew Kroeger, Fairchild, Madison, WI
The nominees for the awards will be announced at the end of March and winners announced in June at a ceremony in Chicago.