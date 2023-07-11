Wisconsin school threat tip line now offers text tips

MADISON (WKOW) -- The Wisconsin Department of Justice 24/7 school threat reporting tip line can now get tips via text.
Speak Up, Speak Out's new feature allows tipsters to report concerning behavior without needing to download the mobile app or visit a website. They can text SUSO to 738477 and receive a link to the tip form.
“The Office of School Safety provides high-quality programs and trainings to help keep Wisconsin schools safe,” said Attorney General Josh Kaul. “Adding another way to report safety concerns can only make Speak Up, Speak Out even more effective—so long as the tipline is able to continue operating.”
Students, parents, school staff or community members can submit a school safety concern several ways:
- Online at speakup.widoj.gov
- 1-800-MY-SUSO-1 (1-800-697-8761)
- Mobile app (iOS/Android)
- Text SUSO to 738477