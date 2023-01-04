Wisconsin schools prepared to treat sudden cardiac arrest at athletic events

STOUGHTON (WKOW) -- Playing a sport puts physical demands on the body and comes with some risk. As Stoughton High School's Athletic Director, Andie Alexander if fully aware of this. However, when her student-athletes are on the field or court, she wants them to be as safe as possible.
Alexander was watching the Monday Night Football game between the Buffalo Bills and Cincinnati Bengals when Damar Hamlin suddenly collapsed.
"It put in perspective that anything could happen at any time," she said. "It's something that could potentially happen, and you need to be prepared, and you need to make sure that the people underneath you understand the severity and take every single event seriously."
Alexander said she believes Stoughton is prepared if something similar were to happen at one of its events.
Coaches have to get certified for CPR and automated external defibrillator (AED) operation every year. She said district supervisors who are at athletic events also undergo the training, and an athletic trainer is at most events, too.
"Just in case it does happen, we have the right personnel in line to help us give the best treatment possible to the person that is injured," she said.
Dr. Azita Hamedani, the former chair of the department of emergency medicine at the UW School of Medicine and Public Health, said it's extremely important for coaches and spectators to be aware of the risk for sudden cardiac arrest in young athletes.
"Cardiac arrest in young adults is not that common, but it's actually much more common than you would think," she said. "Some reports say upwards of one in every 50,000 high school kids, … and other reports say between 5,000 to 7,000 youth, defined as under age 25 per year die from sudden cardiac death."
She said if a young athlete suffers sudden cardiac arrest, treating them with an AED quickly is critical.
"Almost always, when they have a cardiac arrest, it's an electrical problem of the heart," she said. "All it requires is a simple reset, just like your computer, and that reset can come in the form of a shock from an AED. …It's the shock that resets their heart rhythm that saves their lives."
Hamedani said a physical exam will likely pick up 10% of conditions that put youth at risk for sudden cardiac arrest. That's why she said it's important for parents to be aware of any possible symptoms their child is experiencing that could indicate a condition that could lead to sudden cardiac arrest.
She said those symptoms include chest pain or discomfort when exercising, being more winded than the average peer after exercising, passing out or a family history of sudden cardiac death.
"If they have, I would report that to the pediatrician, who likely will then do an EKG," she said.
Alexander also stressed the importance of student-athletes and their families being aware of symptoms to watch out for and the risks of sports.
"As a school district, we're doing everything in our control to allow for a safe environment," she said. "We're being prepared, we're preparing our staff, preparing our students, our families, but they have to take that to the next level where they understand the severity of any risk that they take athletically."
She said the district sends information to students and families every school year detailing those risks. This year, the WIAA asked school districts to include additional information about sudden cardiac arrest.
Hamedani said there are some sports that put young athletes at higher risk for sudden cardiac arrest, including basketball, football and soccer.
However, she said it's possible for the medical emergency to happen at any time, so she stressed the importance of more people learning what to do in those situations.
"If your kid or another kid should drop in front of you, do not worry if you've ever had CPR training, do not worry if you've ever used an AED, grab it, take it, have someone call 911, but just follow the directions," she said. "The AEDs these days are so safe and so accurate that you cannot hurt someone."