Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...Critical Fire Weather Conditions Possible Again
Thursday Afternoon...

.The Red Flag Warning this evening has expired for all of southern
Wisconsin as winds subside and relative humidity values begin to
recover overnight. Very warm, windy, and dry conditions will
support critical fire weather conditions across all of southern
Wisconsin Thursday afternoon.

...FIRE WEATHER WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY MORNING
THROUGH THURSDAY EVENING FOR UNSEASONABLY WARM
TEMPERATURES, GUSTY SOUTHWEST WINDS AND VERY LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY
FOR ALL OF SOUTHERN WISCONSIN...

...RED FLAG WARNING HAS EXPIRED FOR ALL OF SOUTHERN WISCONSIN THIS
EVENING...

* AFFECTED AREA...Marquette, Green Lake, Fond du Lac, Sheboygan,
Sauk, Columbia, Dodge, Washington, Ozaukee, Iowa, Dane,
Jefferson, Waukesha, Milwaukee, Lafayette, Green, Rock,
Walworth, Racine and Kenosha.

* TIMING... For the Fire Weather Watch, from 11 AM to 8 PM CDT
Thursday.

* WINDS...Southwest 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

* RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 24 percent.

* TEMPERATURES...In the lower 80s.

* IMPACTS...Caution is advised when using outdoor fires and
equipment that causes sparks. Make sure all outdoor fires are
extinguished properly, and consult your local DNR office for
possible burn bans.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions
are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible
Red Flag Warnings.

&&

Wisconsin sees highest rates of rare fungal infection, blastomycosis

Blastomycosis

GREEN BAY (WKOW) -- Doctors are sharing more information on a fairly uncommon fungal infection potentially impacting dozens of people in Michigan's Upper Peninsula.

Public health officials in Delta and Menominee Counties are tracking cases of blastomycosis, likely associated with a paper mill in Escanaba. 

A blastomycosis infection is caused by breathing in spores of fungus found on decomposing material, like wood.

The CDC says Wisconsin may have the highest rates of it in the country.

A UW Health expert says there are a few reasons for this.

Wisconsin is the first state in the nation to require reporting of this infection. 

Plus, the soil, amount of water in and around our state and our outdoor activities increase the risk of exposure. 

UW Health says it can take up to three months after being infected for symptoms to appear.

Symptoms include coughing, fever, fatigue and muscle aches.

