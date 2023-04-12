Wisconsin sees highest rates of rare fungal infection, blastomycosis

GREEN BAY (WKOW) -- Doctors are sharing more information on a fairly uncommon fungal infection potentially impacting dozens of people in Michigan's Upper Peninsula.
Public health officials in Delta and Menominee Counties are tracking cases of blastomycosis, likely associated with a paper mill in Escanaba.
A blastomycosis infection is caused by breathing in spores of fungus found on decomposing material, like wood.
The CDC says Wisconsin may have the highest rates of it in the country.
A UW Health expert says there are a few reasons for this.
Wisconsin is the first state in the nation to require reporting of this infection.
Plus, the soil, amount of water in and around our state and our outdoor activities increase the risk of exposure.
UW Health says it can take up to three months after being infected for symptoms to appear.
Symptoms include coughing, fever, fatigue and muscle aches.