Wisconsin sees mild mosquito season

GREEN BAY (WBAY) -- Mosquitoes are typically one of the few downsides to summers in Wisconsin. But this year, people are struggling to recall a season that's been this mild.
“I can’t remember such a nice summer as far as mosquitoes go and it was so much so, I was a little bit puzzled about it and I was wondering if maybe they had their own pandemic,” UW-Green Bay biology professor Dr. Mike Draney told WBAY-TV.
Draney said the weather is always the biggest factor in determining mosquito populations. He said it all started with spring's late arrival.
“It delayed the beginning of the reproduction of the mosquitoes and so that kind of put them behind in terms... there’s only a few of them that survived the winter. Then they have to reproduce for several generations to get to the enormous numbers that bother us, and so that late spring was good for us," Draney said. "And then it was the dry early part of the summer that I think was really important, right when they usually are reproducing like crazy in June and July, early July at least, it was quite dry here.”
Draney said just because this summer has been great doesn't necessarily mean we'll be this lucky next summer.