Wisconsin sees record-breaking apprenticeship numbers in 2022

MADISON (WKOW) — Wisconsin broke an all-time record by having nearly 16,000 apprentices in 2022, according to Gov. Tony Evers.
Evers said this record is thanks to strong growth in "traditional sectors," like construction and manufacturing, as well as new opportunities in IT and healthcare.
"We are excited to see a record number of 15,937 registered apprentices earning while they’re learning on the job, and we’re going to keep making smart, strategic investments to help this program continue to succeed and grow and to ensure our state’s economic momentum continues,” Evers said.
Department of Workforce Development Secretary Amy Pechacek said the record number of apprentices shows that the state's apprenticeship pathways are doing their jobs in connecting employers to workers and job seekers.
David Polk, the director of DWD's Bureau of Apprenticeship Standards, said the success is owed to the apprenticeship program's partners.
“The entire apprenticeship system — employers, unions, job seekers, educators, and other partners — works in partnership to expand the program while remaining true to its core principles,” Polk said. “I want to thank all of the stakeholders who made this record possible. With the continued help of these visionary leaders and the added engagement of employers in emerging industries, apprenticeship in Wisconsin will continue to grow.”
More information about apprenticeship opportunities in Wisconsin is available online.
You can read the full release to learn more about how Evers' proposed 2023-25 biennial budget plans to bolster apprenticeship opportunities in the state.