Wisconsin sees worst spongy moth outbreak in over a decade

MADISON (WKOW) -- Across Wisconsin, conditions were right for the worst outbreak of spongy moth caterpillars in more than a decade, according to the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources.

Bill McNee, a DNR Forest Health Specialist, said aerial surveys done this summer showed about 373,000 acres were defoliated by the invasive pest. The previous record was 347,000 acres in 2010.

The majority of the defoliation happened in northern Wisconsin in Ashland, Bayfield and Marinette counties.

McNee said one reason for the outbreak is diseases that target spongy moth caterpillars were predicted to be below average due to the drought this spring and summer.

Trees are recovering, though. McNee said the recent rains have helped trees regrow leaves and get back on track to being healthy.

Property owners can take time to check their trees for spongy moth egg masses throughout the year to help prevent outbreaks.

More information on spongy moth management is available online.