Wisconsin senate leader says Republicans will 'gavel out' of special session

MADISON (WKOW) — Wisconsin's Senate majority leader says the legislature will immediately gavel out of special session Governor Tony Evers announced with the purpose of repealing the state's abortion ban.
“Wisconsin law has not changed and our pro-life position has not changed. Killing innocent babies is not healthcare,” Devin LeMahieu (R-Oostburg) said in a statement.
Evers announced the June 22 special session Wednesday, saying in part in a tweet "failing to protect reproductive rights will have real consequences for each of us an the people who matter most to us."
LeMahieu calls the session "blatantly political."
The special session comes as the Supreme Court of the United States is expected to issue a ruling later this month in a Mississippi case, which challenges national abortion rights. LeMahieu says since no decision has been issued, Wisconsin abortion laws haven't changed.
Instead, LeMahieu thinks Evers should focus on "the basics of good governance."
"His administration has consistently failed to complete their most fundamental duties," LeMahieu said in a statement. "The people of Wisconsin need Governor Evers to use his federal funds to tackle rampant inflation, demand his broken agencies perform their core missions, and get serious about the violent crime plaguing our communities. Instead, he is pandering to the extreme wing of his base in an effort to win re-election.”