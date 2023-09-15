Wisconsin Senate passes postpartum health care bill

MADISON (WKOW) -- The Wisconsin Senate on Thursday passed an extension of postpartum health care for new mothers.
The Senate passed Bill 110 with a 32-1 vote, which would extend health care from 60 days to 12 months in the postpartum period. The bill will now head to the Assembly for further action.
According to the Wisconsin State Legislature, the bill was introduced and authored by Senators Joan Ballweg, R-Markesan, and Mary Felzkowski, R-Tomahawk, back in March.
“We are extremely appreciative of the Senate,” said Nicole Hudzinski, government relations director for the American Heart Association. “We all want babies to have the best possible start in life.”
Bill 110 will address health issues that arise during pregnancy or occur in the period after.
The American Heart Association states that extending health coverage would also give lower-income mothers access to comprehensive health care and encourage health care visits for children during this time, lowering their levels of health care risk.