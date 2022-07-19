Wisconsin sheriff's deputy kicked while arresting man wanted in Illinois

BRODHEAD (WKOW) — A sheriff's deputy was kicked while authorities arrested an Illinois man Monday, according to the Brodhead Police Department.
According to a press release from Chief Chris Hughes, police were trying locate 33-year-old Matthew Williams of Winnebago, IL, after Illinois authorities contacted them.
Hughes said Williams was wanted on extraditable warrants in multiple jurisdictions in Illinois.
When Wisconsin authorities contacted Williams, he provided a false name. During the arrest, Hughes said Williams kicked a sheriff's deputy in the shoulder and authorities used pepper sprayed when he resisted being put in a squad car.
Williams was taken to the Green County jail for obstructing, resisting and disorderly conduct. He will be held there "until a determination is made" on the Illinois warrants.