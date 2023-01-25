Wisconsin sled dog Wildfire ready to hit the trails again after tragic accident

BRULE, Wis. (WKOW) -- Mushing teams will soon be racing from Duluth to Grand Portage, a trek that's more than 300 miles, as part of the John Beargrease Sled Dog Marathon.
One team is back in full force after an accident in Wisconsin threatened to take its star sled dog out of the scene for good.
Redington Mushing is a racing team from Brule, Wisconsin. Last year, the team's dog named Wildfire was seriously hurt.
While out training with his team, he was hit by a snowmobile, breaking his leg in several places.
Though Wildfire survived the crash, his owner, Ryan Redington, said he worried Wildfire was going to be out of the game forever.
"It was so bad that I thought his leg was going to be amputated, you know, how bad and swollen it was," he said.
With Wildfire being a core member in the sled team, Redington said he struggled to find dogs that could fill the hole left by Wildfire.
After the crash, Wildfire was brought to the Mission Animal Hospital in the Twin Cities where Dr. Heather Hadley and her team took on the task of getting the dog back on his feet.
"From the get-go, they were committed to seeing him through whatever surgeries it was going to take and then we were right there with him," Sarah Keefer with Redington Mushing said. "No matter what the cost was going to be, I wanted to see that happen."
Wildfire went through several surgeries and therapy to get him back in racing shape, but even Dr. Hadley wasn't sure if it would work.
"I don't think any one of us involved necessarily knew if he was going to be able to race again," Hadley said. "That is just a whole other level of athletic ability that is needed post surgery, post recovery."
But beyond Wildfire needing help, Hadley realized Ryan and Sarah needed help as well. They were about to head out to Alaska to continue racing, and they had no one to take care of Wildfire, at least until Hadley stepped in.
Able to watch Wildfire up close, Hadley began gaining optimism.
"We started to think, 'Hey, maybe there is a chance here,'" she said.
Wildfire eventually made a full recovery and is back to doing what he loves: racing.