Wisconsin small businesses call for voting reforms

MADISON (WKOW) -- A number of small business owners in Wisconsin are concerned about threats to our democracy.
Members of the "Wisconsin Business for Democracy Collaborative" are raising concerns about state and national officials who they say are ignoring the will of voters.
They said a stable democracy creates a strong economy.
"All of us best benefit from a state and a nation that gives equal opportunities for us to pursue our dreams and to become entrepreneurs and open small businesses," said Camille Carter, the president and CEO of Madison Black Chamber of Commerce.
Members of the collaborative said they are not endorsing any candidates, just encouraging people to support voting reforms to protect our democracy and economy.