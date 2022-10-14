 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 9 AM CDT SATURDAY...

* WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures of 28 to 31 expected.

* WHERE...Portions of east central, south central and southeast
Wisconsin.

* WHEN...From 1 AM to 9 AM CDT Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other
sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor
plumbing.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent
freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should
be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have
in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-
ground pipes to protect them from freezing.

&&

Wisconsin small businesses call for voting reforms

  • Updated
  • 0
small-business

MADISON (WKOW) -- A number of small business owners in Wisconsin are concerned about threats to our democracy.

Members of the "Wisconsin Business for Democracy Collaborative" are raising concerns about state and national officials who they say are ignoring the will of voters.

They said a stable democracy creates a strong economy.

"All of us best benefit from a state and a nation that gives equal opportunities for us to pursue our dreams and to become entrepreneurs and open small businesses," said Camille Carter, the president and CEO of Madison Black Chamber of Commerce.

Members of the collaborative said they are not endorsing any candidates, just encouraging people to support voting reforms to protect our democracy and economy.

Tags

Recommended for you