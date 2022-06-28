Wisconsin speaker 'confident' courts will uphold state's abortion ban

MADISON (WKOW) — Wisconsin's top Republican lawmaker is confident the courts will uphold the state's 1849 ban on abortion, despite a new lawsuit.
Earlier Tuesday, Governor Tony Evers and Attorney General Josh Kaul, who are both Democrats, announced a lawsuit challenging the 173-year-old ban that makes it a felony for anyone to provide an abortion.
Assembly Speaker Robin Vos (R-Rochester) said in a statement he will continue to defend the law.
"It’s sad that Evers and Kaul want to break the law instead of work with the legislature," Vos said. “Abortion isn’t health care and for the governor and attorney general to try and use the courts to enact law is just as wrong as the original Roe v Wade decision over 50 years ago. I’m confident our courts will see through their tactics and uphold the law.”