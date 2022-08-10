Wisconsin State Building Commission approves $306M in projects, expects to create 3,600 jobs

MADISON (WKOW) — The Wisconsin State Building Commission has approved about $306 million in projects across the state and expects these projects to create around 3,600 jobs.
Gov. Tony Evers announced the projects Tuesday. They are spread across 13 counties and are expected to create $553 million in economic activity.
“With every round of investment through the State Building Commission, we’re investing in Wisconsin’s infrastructure and our future while bolstering economic activity and creating family-supporting jobs across our state,” Gov. Evers said during the announcement. “From cancer research and educating the next generation of leaders at our UW System schools to emergency services, forensic sciences, and treatment and diversion programming, each of the investments approved today will benefit folks across our state, support local and regional economies, and strengthen our communities.”
Some of these projects include a grant to the Medical College of Wisconsin to build a new cancer research facility, the purchase of a Department of Justice crime lab in Milwaukee, as well as 21 maintenance and repair projects for several administrative, health and veterans affairs departments, among others, across the state.
