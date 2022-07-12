Wisconsin State Fair adds 80 new food options to its menu

MADISON (WKOW) — The Wisconsin State Fair already has so much food to choose from, and now there's even more!
For this year's fair, 80 new options were added to the menu.
Some of these are already beloved foods like frozen custard, white cheddar cheese curds or the more niche gummy bear brat.
Others are interesting takes on popular foods, like the donut dog — a hot dog wrapped in bacon stuffed into a glazed long john donut — or the Cinnamon Toast Crunch latte.
Then there are the more adventurous additions, like "The Bug Apple On-a-Stick" — a chocolate-covered apple covered in edible June bugs, crickets, worms and ants — or its close relative the Artic Bug Blast Slush, a blue raspberry slushy topped with whipped cream, bugs and a scorpion on top.
You can all the new additions on the list below.