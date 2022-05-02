Wisconsin State Fair announces 2022 ticket deals

MADISON (WKOW) — There's another sign that summer is well on its way — Wisconsin State Fair tickets are on sale.
The Wisconsin State Fair is offering several deals and discounts for the event, scheduled to take place August 4 - 14. All of the deals can be bought online at WiStateFair.com and in person at the State Fair Ticket Office.
Early bird fairgoers can get tickets for only $12 up until June 30. On top of the fair's website, these tickets can also be found at participating Festival Foods, Metcalfe's Markets, Sentry Foods, Trig's or Bank Five Nine.
For those who are looking to take advantage of the rides and fun the fair has to offer can take advantage of deal that saves them 30% when compared to individually purchased tickets. The $35 SpinCity 50 Ride and Game tickets deal is available through July 29.
There are even more deals available, in the form of bargain books. They each cost $5 and offers coupons from Fair partners and vendors for rides, games, food, beverages, souvenirs and more. They are available for purchase through July 29.
Of course organizers aren't denying cream puff lovers of a sweet deal. The state fair is offering a $22 Cream Puff six pack voucher which can be redeemed at the Original Cream Puff Pavilion or Cream Puff Express locations. They can be purchased through July 29.