Wisconsin State Fair announces cancellation of Toby Keith's performance

MADISON (WKOW) — Toby Keith is no longer playing at the Wisconsin State Fair.
Officials announced the cancellation of Keith's August 4 show after he took to social media announcing he was diagnosed with stomach cancer last fall.
June 12, 2022
“Our hearts go out to Toby, his family, and his dedicated fans. During this difficult time, Toby Keith and his team have made the decision to focus on his health; therefore, he will not be performing his Wisconsin State Fair show,” state fair officials said in a statement.
Anyone who purchased tickets for the show through Etix will get an automatic refund. Anyone who got tickets at the State Fair Ticket Office can visit the office Monday – Friday between 9 a.m. – 3 p.m. to receive a refund. Those who paid cash but bring the tickets and an ID to get a refund.