Wisconsin State Fair drops 104 new foods in summer lineup

WEST ALLIS, Wis. (WKOW) -- The Wisconsin State Fair just dropped its food lineup for the summer and, as is tradition, some of the choices are absolutely wild.
The classic cream puff will be there as usual, but there are 104 new options for fair-goers to try, especially if they're brave.
Those with a sweet tooth also have a ton of new options, from the Mango Tango Tajín smoothie, maple bacon turtle on-a-stick and apple pie fries. For sweet and extremely spicy, try the Atomic Slush.
If you're more of a protein person, alligator ribs, crawfish or the MAC + JOE -- a half mac and cheese, half sloppy joe served in a cup to-go.
And the bugs are back. Last year they adorned the top of a slushy, this time they're garnishing brownies on a stick and chow mein.
And for those on the go, there's several foods that can travel with them: walking gyros and walking s'mores.