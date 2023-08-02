Wisconsin State Fair kicks off Thursday

WEST ALLIS (WKOW) -- The Wisconsin State Fair begins Thursday.
Before all of the visitors show up, some of the fair's most popular guests arrived Wednesday.
Goats, cows and horses already moved in.
It takes a lot for farmers to prepare their animals for the big show.
"You have to wash them, clip them and make sure you feed them nice and make sure they grow out nice big and strong," Sykora Stanek told our Milwaukee affiliate WISN.
Thousands of animals will be exhibited on the grounds during the fair's 11 days, but most of them don't stay the entire time.
The fair has a list of what animals will be there on its website.
The gates at the fair open Thursday morning at 10.
The people who plan the event say their goal is for everyone to have a fun and safe time.
That's why they take security seriously.
They'll have metal detectors at all of the entrances.
New this year -- the youth admission policy will be bumped up an hour.
That means starting at 5 p.m., anyone 17 and under must be with an adult over the age of 21.
Bags will be limited to 9 by 10 by 12, with exceptions for medical and diaper bags.
You are allowed to bring in bottled water, as long as it is sealed.