Wisconsin State Fair prepares to open gates with plenty of entertainment, farm animals and food

WEST ALLIS (WKOW) -- The Wisconsin State Fair is right around the corner and the Wake Up Wisconsin team is getting a taste of what will be offered this year.
Tuesday, Jen Puente, Chief Marketing Officer of the Wisconsin State Fair, stopped by the WKOW studio.
She said there are many acts performing on the Main Stage, including Charlie Berens, Nelly with Ginuwine and Brett Young with Adam Sanders.
Along with entertainment, it's also Wisconsin's largest agricultural showcase. And a great time to try some new food.
The fair runs August 4 through August 14 at the Wisconsin State Fair Grounds in West Allis.